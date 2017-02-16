Fillon ndërtimi i vendkalimit kufitar mes Kosovës dhe Serbisë

Copy and paste the embed code below. The code changes based on your selection.
Në Kosovë, autoritetet vendosën gurthemelin e ndërtesës së vendkalimit kufitar të përhershëm në Merdarë. Fillimi i ndërtimit të këtij pikëkalimi, nga gjithsej gjashtë, është pjesë e marrëveshjes së arritur në Bruksel në bisedimet ndërmjet Kosovës dhe Serbisë. Autoritetet në Kosovë thanë se bisedimet dhe bashkëpunimi mbeten rruga e vetme e zgjedhjes së problemeve në rajon.
