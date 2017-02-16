Lidhje

Gjuhët
Ballkani

Fillon ndërtimi i vendkalimit kufitar mes Kosovës dhe Serbisë

  • Leonat Shehu
Vendkalimi kufitar mes Kosovës dhe Serbisë
please wait
0:02:24
0:00:00 /0:02:24
Direct link

Shiko komentet

Në Kosovë, autoritetet vendosën gurthemelin e ndërtesës së vendkalimit kufitar të përhershëm në Merdarë. Fillimi i ndërtimit të këtij pikëkalimi, nga gjithsej gjashtë, është pjesë e marrëveshjes së arritur në Bruksel në bisedimet ndërmjet Kosovës dhe Serbisë. Autoritetet në Kosovë thanë se bisedimet dhe bashkëpunimi mbeten rruga e vetme e zgjedhjes së problemeve në rajon.

Vendkalimi kufitar mes Kosovës dhe Serbisë
please wait
0:02:24
0:00:00 /0:02:24
Direct link

Mendimi juaj

Trego komentet

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG