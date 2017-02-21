Tiranë: Analistët komentojnë protestën e opozitës

Copy and paste the embed code below. The code changes based on your selection.
The code has been copied to your clipboard.
Video size
Në Tiranë, protesta e partisë demokratike të opozitës para selisë së qeverisë hyri sot në ditën e katërt. Protestuesit kërkojnë zgjedhje të rregullta e të garantuara nga një qeveri teknike. Por si i shohin analistët dhe studiuesit e politikës këto zhvillime?
Copy and paste the embed code below. The code changes based on your selection.
The code has been copied to your clipboard.
Video size
Mendimi juaj
Trego komentet