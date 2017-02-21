Lidhje

Tiranë: Analistët komentojnë protestën e opozitës
Në Tiranë, protesta e partisë demokratike të opozitës para selisë së qeverisë hyri sot në ditën e katërt. Protestuesit kërkojnë zgjedhje të rregullta e të garantuara nga një qeveri teknike. Por si i shohin analistët dhe studiuesit e politikës këto zhvillime?

