Emigrantët shqiptarë në Selanik

  • Raimond Kola
Emigrantët shqiptarë në Greqi këto ditë janë në vazhdën e procesit për leje të reja tëqëndrimit. Por për shumë emigrantë ende nuk është rregulluar statusi i qëndrimit dhe sfidat janë shumë të mëdha për sa i përket punësimit. Një bisedë e korrespondentit të Zërit të Amerikës me emigrantët nxjerr në pah vështirësitë dhe dilemat e tyre.

