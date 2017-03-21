Lidhje

Kosova dhe dekriminalizimi i institucioneve

  • Leonat Shehu
Presidenti i Kosovës, Hashim Thaçi tha se në institucionet e vendit nuk duhet të ketë njerëz nën hetime apo të dënuar dhe bëri thirrje që persona të tillë të mos përfshihen në listat zgjedhore. Ai i bëri këto komente gjatë nisjes së programit të Fondacionit Westminster për Demokraci në Kosovë.

