Kosova dhe dekriminalizimi i institucioneve

Presidenti i Kosovës, Hashim Thaçi tha se në institucionet e vendit nuk duhet të ketë njerëz nën hetime apo të dënuar dhe bëri thirrje që persona të tillë të mos përfshihen në listat zgjedhore. Ai i bëri këto komente gjatë nisjes së programit të Fondacionit Westminster për Demokraci në Kosovë.
