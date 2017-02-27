Lidhje

Fituesit e Çmimeve Oscar

Here are the winners of some of the major categories for the 2017 Academy Awards.
Mahershala Ali, winner of the award for best actor in a supporting role for &quot;Moonlight&quot;, from left, Emma Stone, winner of the award for best actress in a leading role for &quot;La La Land&quot;, Viola Davis, winner of the award for best actress in a supporting role for &quot;Fences&quot;, and Casey Affleck, winner of the award for best actor in a leading role for &quot;Manchester by the Sea&quot;, pose in the press room at the Oscars.
BEST PICTURE: &quot;MOONLIGHT&quot; -&nbsp;Writer and director Barry Jenkins holds up the Best Picture Oscar, following a brief mix-up in which &quot;La La Land&quot; was announced as the winner by presenters. &nbsp;The error was quickly corrected.
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: MAHERSHALA ALI, &quot;Moonlight.&quot;
BEST FEATURE DOCUMENTARY: O.J: MADE IN AMERCA, Director Ezra Edelman and producer Caroline Waterlow accept the Oscar for Best Feature Documentary.
