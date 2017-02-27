Fituesit e Çmimeve Oscar

Here are the winners of some of the major categories for the 2017 Academy Awards.
Mahershala Ali, winner of the award for best actor in a supporting role for "Moonlight", from left, Emma Stone, winner of the award for best actress in a leading role for "La La Land", Viola Davis, winner of the award for best actress in a supporting role for "Fences", and Casey Affleck, winner of the award for best actor in a leading role for "Manchester by the Sea", pose in the press room at the Oscars.
BEST PICTURE: "MOONLIGHT" - Writer and director Barry Jenkins holds up the Best Picture Oscar, following a brief mix-up in which "La La Land" was announced as the winner by presenters. The error was quickly corrected.
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: MAHERSHALA ALI, "Moonlight."
BEST FEATURE DOCUMENTARY: O.J: MADE IN AMERCA, Director Ezra Edelman and producer Caroline Waterlow accept the Oscar for Best Feature Documentary.