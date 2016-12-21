Lidhje

21 dhjetor, 2016

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Visitors and revelers react at the prehistoric stones of the Stonehenge monument at dawn on Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year, near Amesbury in south west Britain.
A giant illuminated Christmas ball is seen on Oktyabrskaya Square for the upcoming New Year and Christmas season in Minsk, Belarus.
A Pakistani Christian wears mask during a Christmas celebration in Karachi.
Turkey&#39;s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, embraces Bana Al-Abed, 7, from Aleppo, Syria, at his Presidential Palace in Ankara. Tweets of life under siege in Aleppo by Bana went viral.
