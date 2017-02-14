Lidhje

Foto e ditës

14 shkurt 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Young alpacas, Romeo (L) and female Juliette, walk inside their open air enclosure as employees congratulate coupled animals on Valentine's Day at the Roev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

An Acehnese couple enjoy the sunset at Lhok Nga beach on Valentine's day in Aceh.

A couple kisses after renewing their vows behind Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, on Valentine's Day.

LED light roses are lit up at the “Light Rose Garden”, against the backdrop of Central, the business district of Hong Kong, Feb. 13, 2017.

