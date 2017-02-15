15 shkurt 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Women with flowers stand next to Belarusian military cadets holding portraits of soldiers who were killed during the Soviet war in Afghanistan, during a memorial ceremony on the Island of Tears in Minsk.
2
Spectators watch a figure skater performing at the Paektusan Prize International Figure Skating Festival in Pyongyang, North Korea. The festival is held annually to celebrate Kim Jong Il, the leader who oversaw the nation's first nuclear tests.
3
Palestinian girls carry cardboard boxes to shield themselves from the rain, in Rafah, in the Gaza Strip.
4
This photograph released by India's Space Research Organization shows its polar satellite launch vehicle lifting off from a launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.