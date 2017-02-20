20 shkurt 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Shih më tepër
1
A tourist reads the inscriptions carved on the walls of the Jefferson Memorial as the early morning sun flares through the columns during the Presidents Day holiday in Washington, D.C.
2
A demonstrator places flowers at the monument of the so-called "Nebesna Sotnya" (Heavenly Hundred), the anti-government protesters killed during the Ukrainian pro-European Union (EU) mass protests in 2014, during a rally commemorating the third anniversary of protests, in central Kyiv.
3
Dhammakaya temple Buddhist monks scuffle with police after they defied police orders to leave the temple grounds to enable police to seek out their former abbot in Pathum Thani, Thailand.
4
A Syrian woman sits with injured children at a hospital following a reported strike by government forces in the rebel-held distric of Barzah, on the north-eastern outskirts of the capital Damascus.