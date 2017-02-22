Lidhje

Gjuhët
Foto e ditës

22 shkurt 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Shih më tepër
Spain&#39;s Queen Letizia, left, walks with Juliana Awada, the wife of the Argentina&#39;s President Mauricio Macri, during a welcome ceremony at the Royal Palace in Madrid.
1

Spain's Queen Letizia, left, walks with Juliana Awada, the wife of the Argentina's President Mauricio Macri, during a welcome ceremony at the Royal Palace in Madrid.

This illustration shows the possible surface of TRAPPIST-1f, one of the newly discovered planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system. Scientists using the Spitzer Space Telescope and ground-based telescopes have discovered that there are seven Earth-size planets in the system.
2

This illustration shows the possible surface of TRAPPIST-1f, one of the newly discovered planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system. Scientists using the Spitzer Space Telescope and ground-based telescopes have discovered that there are seven Earth-size planets in the system.

Internally displaced people sit at a makeshift camp for IDPs in al-Jarahi, south of the Red Sea port city of Houdieda, Yemen.
3

Internally displaced people sit at a makeshift camp for IDPs in al-Jarahi, south of the Red Sea port city of Houdieda, Yemen.

Elena&#39;s, from Dresden, hair ruffled by the wind as she stands on a visitors&#39; platform on the Maintower in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, during stormy weather.
4

Elena's, from Dresden, hair ruffled by the wind as she stands on a visitors' platform on the Maintower in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, during stormy weather.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG