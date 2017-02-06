6 shkurt 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
People watch as workers inflate a near-10 meter-high giant spider by Singaporean artist Jackson Tan in Singapore’s Marina Bay financial district.
Palestinians run for cover as smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on a Hamas post, in the northern Gaza Strip. Israel struck a number of Hamas positions in Gaza after a "projectile" fired from the Palestinian enclave crashed in a border area, the Israeli army said.
Police scuffle with Afghan migrants as they block the entrance of the Hellenikon migrant camp in southern Athens, Greece, during a visit by Migration Minister Yannis Mouzalas.
Team Police de Quebec competes during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City, Canada, Feb. 5, 2017.