Foto e ditës

7 shkurt, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A robot produced by Japan&#39;s Hiroshi Ishiguro Laboratories called &#39;Kodomoroid&#39; Japan 2014 is on view at the ROBOT exhibition at the Science Museum in London.
People ride a bus at sunset in St.Petersburg, Russia.
President Donald Trump receives a figurine of a sheriff during a meeting with county sheriffs at the White House in Washington, D.C.
Former President Barack Obama sits on a boat during a kite surfing excursion with British businessman Richard Branson during a vacation on Branson&#39;s Moskito island, in the British Virgin Islands.
