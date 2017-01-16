16 janar 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Residents and tourists swim in the sea at Barra da Tijuca beach during a summer day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Jan. 15, 2017.
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) react after a car bomb exploded during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district of Islamic State militants, in Mosul.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc, second left, accompanied by their wives, Akie Abe, second right, and Tran Nguyet Thu, right, review an honor guard at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam.
A man clears snow from a rooftop in Oishida, Yamagata Prefecture, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo.