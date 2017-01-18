18 janar 2017

Christian Orthodox priests re-enact the baptism of Jesus, during the traditional Epiphany baptism ceremony at the Qasr-el Yahud baptism site in the Jordan river near the West Bank town of Jericho.
A dock on Lake Leman, covered in ice, is pictured on a cold windy winter day in Versoix near Geneva, Switzerland.
Arab Israeli women sit next to the ruins of their dwellings which were demolished by Israeli bulldozers in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev Desert.
A baby monkey is cuddled by its mother to keep warm as the sub-zero temperatures freeze life during a fresh snowfall in Tangmarg, about 34 kms from Srinagar, India.
Ngarko më shumë