Foto e ditës

4 Janar 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A woman walks a dog on a snow-covered path beside the Rideau Canal in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
Tibetan Buddhist monks wait to collect boiling milk to distribute to devotees who are participating in a special religious prayer attended by Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama during the Kalachakra event at Bodhgaya, India.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi speak following a meeting with President Barack Obama about congressional Republicans' effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
French cyclist Robert Marchand, 105 years old, reacts after he rode 22,528 kilometers (14,08 miles) in one hour to set a new record at the indoor Velodrome National in Montigny-les-Bretonneux, southwest of Paris, France.
