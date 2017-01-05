A look at the best news photos and the most interesting photos from around the world.
1
The Toyota Concept-i is unveiled during a news conference at CES International in Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 4, 2017.
2
A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces sits in a military vehicle during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul.
3
Cars burn after a car bomb explosion in Izmir, Turkey. An explosion believed to have been caused by a car bomb in front of a courthouse in the western Turkish city of Izmir, wounded several people, a local official said. Two of the suspected attackers were killed in an ensuing shootout with police.
4
Tibetan Spiritual Leader The Dalai Lama looks on as Tibetan Buddhist monks work on a traditional painting during a special religious prayer at Bodhgaya, India.