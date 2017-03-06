Lidhje

Gjuhët
Ballkani

Maqedoni, Presidenti i përmbahet vendimit për mandatin

  • Isak Ramadani
Maqedoni, presidenti i përmbahet vendimit lidhur me mandatimin
please wait
0:03:12
0:00:00 /0:03:12
Direct link

Shiko komentet

Në Maqedoni, presidenti nuk po e ndryshon vendimin në lidhje me mandatimin e shumicës parlamentare për formimin e qeverisë dhe kjo duket se po e zhyt vendin në një krizë edhe më të thellë. Partitë pretendente, megjithatë kanë mundësi kushtetuese që ta thërrasin vetë seancën e parlamentit për të miratuar kabinetin qeveritar, por kjo, sipas vëzhguesve, mund nxisë trazira.

Maqedoni, presidenti i përmbahet vendimit lidhur me mandatimin
please wait
0:03:12
0:00:00 /0:03:12
Direct link

Mendimi juaj

Trego komentet

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG