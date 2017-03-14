14 mars 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Ice-covered cherry blossoms are seen near the Potomac River in Washington, D.C. Winter Storm Stella dumped snow and sleet across the northeastern United States where thousands of flights were canceled and schools closed, but appeared less severe than initially forecast.
People struggle to walk in the blowing snow during a winter storm in Boston, Massachusetts.
Displaced Iraqi people who fled from homes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, receive bread at the Hammam al-Alil camp, south of Mosul.
Army soldiers hold Cuban flags as they mark the 60th anniversary of the killing of Cuban revolutionary and student leader Jose Antonio Echeverria in Havana, March 13, 2017.