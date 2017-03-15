15 mars 2017

An ultra-Orthodox Jew gets hit by a police water canon during a protest against Israeli army conscription, in Jerusalem.
A military band conductor rehearses ahead of the closing session of the annual National People's Congress, held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China.
Ethnic Hungarians wearing Hussar uniforms take part in a parade in Targu Secuiesc, Romania.
Julia Lu, 5, (L) and Amy Liu, 5, walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom in Lake Elsinore, California, March 14, 2017.
Ngarko më shumë