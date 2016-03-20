20 mars 2016

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A bee searches for pollen among cherry blossoms on a sunny spring day in Lausanne, Switzerland.
A Papuan activist donning a traditional headwear with a stuffed bird of paradise attends a protest against U.S. mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. in Jakarta, Indonesia. Activists demands the New Orleans-based mining company close its mine in Papua province saying that it siphons off the region's wealth and gives it little in return.
Smoke billows following a reported airstrike in the rebel-held parts of the Jobar district, on the eastern outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus.
People try to cross the Rimac River after it breached its bank due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Huachipa, Lima, Peru, March 19, 2017.