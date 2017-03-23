23 mars 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Workers prepare to lift the sunken Sewol ferry, center, in waters off Jindo, South Korea. The 6,800-ton ferry emerged from the water, nearly three years after it capsized and sank into violent seas off the country's southwestern coast.
The Brandenburg Gate is illuminated in the colors of the British national flag in Berlin, Germany, to pay tribute to the victims of an attack in London.
Arabian Oryx are seen at the Arabian Oryx Sanctuary in Um al-Zamool, near the United Arab Emirates' border with Saudi Arabia.
Displaced Iraqis, fleeing fighting between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants, are boarded a truck before being taken to a camp on the western side of Mosul.