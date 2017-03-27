27 mars 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Shih më tepër
1
People walk along the Tidal Basin as fog mutes the color of cherry blossoms on Washington's famous cherry trees. This year's bloom was different from in the past because cold weather killed half of the blossoms on the Yoshino cherry trees just as they were reaching their peak.
2
Fishermen paddle their boats as they carry their family members in the waters of Vembanad Lake in Kochi, India.
3
Mohammed Mohiedin Anis, or Abu Omar, 70, smokes his pipe as he sits in his destroyed bedroom listening to music on his vinyl player, gramophone, in Aleppo's formerly rebel-held al-Shaar neighborhood.
4
A Balinese Hindu runs through burning coconut husks during a "Mesabatan Api" ritual on the eve of Nyepi, a day of silence for self-reflection to celebrate the new year, in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia.