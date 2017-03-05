5 mars 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Cheerleaders perform prior to a German first division Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Cologne and Bayern Munich in Cologne, March 4, 2017.
Fire and smoke billow following a car bomb explosion as Iraqi forces clash with Islamic State (IS) group fighters in Mosul, during an offensive to retake the western parts of the city from the jihadists.
A man and his daughter cry as they flee Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul toward Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, March 4, 2017.
Refugees and migrants from many different African nationalities sit aboard an overcrowded rubber boat leaving Libyan territorial waters.