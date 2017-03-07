7 mars 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Shih më tepër
1
Indian students pose with their faces painted at a college in Chennai ahead of International Women's Day.
2
Members of the transgender community and others who oppose Senate Bill 6, protest in the exterior rotunda at the Texas state Capitol as the Senate State Affairs Committee holds hearings on the bill, in Austin, Texas.
3
An Afghan boy selling boiled eggs waits for customers at a coal dump site on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan March 7, 2017.
4
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India.