Foto e ditës

9 mars 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Teepees are erected near the Washington Monument during a protest against the Dakota Access Oil Pipeline in Washington, March 8, 2017. A federal judge declined to temporarily stop construction of the final section of the disputed Dakota Access oil pipeline, clearing the way for oil to flow as soon as next week.
Batoul Bashir Ahmad, a 5-month-old child suffering from dehydration, is carried by his mother, an Iraqi displaced woman who fled her home during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul.
Activists march on the main shopping and pedestrian street of Istiklal during an International Women&#39;s Day rally in central Istanbul, Turkey, March 8, 2017.
A Ukrainian, dressed in traditional embroidered clothing, attends an event at a monument to the revered national poet Taras Shevchenko marking the 203th anniversary of his birth, in Kyiv.
