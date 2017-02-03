Houston gati për "Super Bowl"

Super Bowl është ngjarja më e shikuar sportive amerikane e vitit. Finalja e Ligës Kombëtare të Futbollit luhet mes skuadrave "Patriots" të Nju Ingland dhe "Falcons" të Atlantës. Loja do të luhet në Hjuston, të Teksasit të dielën, më 5 shkurt.
The Super Bowl is the most-watched American sporting event of the year. This American flag has been decorated with Wilson footballs, the company that manufactures every football that is used by the NFL. (B. Allen/VOA)
Houston, Texas will be the host of Super Bowl LI, the 51st NFL championship game, on Sunday, February 5th. (B. Allen/VOA)
Fans pose with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, which is awarded annually to the winner of the NFL championship game, also known as the Super Bowl. The two football teams playing this year are the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. (B. Allen/VOA)
A father takes a photo of his son, who is pretending to be a football player for the local Houston Texans team. The two are at the NFL Experience, a fan festival in downtown Houston before Sunday's Super Bowl game. (B. Allen/VOA)