Tirana dhe Prishtina ndeshen për kupën Skënderbeu në regbi

Në Tiranë u zhvillua sot sfida e regbisë për Kupën Skënderbeu midis ekipeve Tirana dhe Prishtina. Drejtuesit e këtij sporti të ri për rajonin pohuan se në Ballkan po përhapet vitet e fundit kultura e regbisë, kryesisht në radhët e studentëve dhe gjimnazistëve.
