Ndasitë politike dhe Donald Trump

Presidenti i ri Donald Trump ka premtuar se do të veprojë me shpejtësi për të vënë në jetë programin e tij ekzekutiv dhe legjislativ që synon të sjellë ndryshime në Uashington. Por ai do të përballet me ndasi të mëdha politike në vend, të cilat nuk janë zhdukur pas fitores në zgjedhjet e nëntorit ndaj zonjës Hillary Clinton.

Donald Trump është dalluar mjaft nga presidentët e mëparshëm, me fjalimet që mbajti në të gjithë vendin për të falënderuar mbështetësit.

Ai këmbëngul gjithashtu se dëshiron ta bashkojë vendin pas një fushate zgjedhore ndër më përçarëset në historinë e dekadave të fundit.

"Ne do të shërojmë ndarjet dhe do ta bashkojmë vendin tonë shumë, shumë të ndarë. Kur amerikanët janë të bashkuar, ata mund të bëjnë çdo gjë. Nuk ka detyrë më të madhe, nuk ka ëndërr më të madhe."

Por kundërshtimi ndaj presidentit të ri mbetet i fortë. Ai u duk sidomos gjatë votimit për Kolegjin Elektoral në disa shtete, duke përfshirë Floridën.

"Votoni për mendjen e shëndoshë, për stabilitetin. Jo për Trumpin".

Po kështu në Wisconsin:

"Kjo është Amerika ime! Është Amerika ime!"

Përkrahësit e zotit Trump po u kërkojnë kundërshtarëve që t’i japin presidentit të ri një shans. Ja ç’thotë ligjvënësi republikan Kevin Brady i Teksasit:

"Mendoj se presidenti Obama ishte përçarës. Jam optimist se Presidenti i zgjedhur Trump do të vazhdojë t’i shtrijë dorën Kongresit dhe do të arrijë të dëgjojë e të shikojë nëse ne mund të bashkohemi si vend. Kjo është shpresa ime."

Por, ish-kandidati për president Bernie Sanders po u bën thirrje demokratëve që t’i rezistojnë zotit Trump, atje ku munden.

"Kur ne qëndrojmë së bashku, as Donald Trumpi dhe askush tjetër nuk do të na ndalë! Le të ecim përpara së bashku! Ju faleminderit të gjithëve!"

Sipas analistit John Hudak, do të jetë me rëndësi mënyra se si do t’i përgjigjet ai sfidës së bashkimit të vendit:

"Është detyrë e tij të fillojë ndërtimin e urave me rreth 70 milion amerikanë që kanë votuar për dikë tjetër. Kjo është një sfidë e vërtetë, dhe kjo nuk është një sfidë me të cilën përballet çdo president. Do të jetë një sfidë e rëndësishme për të parë se si do ta trajtojë këtë presidenti i ri, nëse do ta trajtojë, në muajt e parë të administratës."

Presidenti George W. Bush u përball me një situatë të ngjashme në vitin 2001, pas fitores së kontestuar në zgjedhje ndaj demokratit Al Gore.

Në fjalimin e tij të inaugurimit, presidenti Bush premtoi se do ta bashkonte vendin.

Presidenti George W. Bush:

"Uniteti ynë, vendi ynë i bashkuar është një punë serioze e udhëheqësve, e qytetarëve dhe e çdo brezi. Është zotimi im solemn: Do të punoj për ndërtimin e një vendi të bashkuar të drejtësisë dhe të mundësive".

Publiku do të mirëpresë çdo përpjekje të zotit Trump për unitet, thotë eksperti i tranzicionit David Eagles:

"Ne kemi qenë një vend i ndarë dhe padyshim zgjedhjet e treguan këtë, sepse rezultati ishte mjaft i ngushtë, siç pritej. Por unë jam shumë optimist. Po të shikosh periudha të tilla në histori, do të vësh re se publiku amerikan në përgjithësi ka reaguar pozitivisht për ta ndihmuar presidentin e ri të kryejë detyrën.”

Megjithatë, çdo përpjekje për të zbutur hidhërimin politik të shkaktuar nga zgjedhjet, mund të komplikohet qysh në fillim, për shkak të deklaratave që ka bërë zoti Trump se do të shfuqizojë dhe zëvendësojë arritjen kryesore të presidentit Barack Obama, ligjin e tij të kujdesit shëndetësor.

Donald Trump takes the oath of office as the 45th president of the United States on January 20th and has promised to act quickly to enact his executive and legislative agenda to bring change to Washington. But Trump will also face a daunting political divide in the United States that remains in place in the wake of his election victory last November over Hillary Clinton. VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington.]]

((NARRATOR))

Donald Trump has already set himself apart from previous incoming presidents by holding a series of rallies around the country to thank his supporters.

Trump also insists he wants to bring the country together after one of the most divisive election campaigns in recent history.

((PRESIDENT-ELECT DONALD TRUMP))

“We will heal our divisions and unify our very, very divided country. When Americans are unified, there is nothing we cannot do. No task is too great, no dream too large.”

((NARRATOR))

But opposition to the incoming president remains intense and was on display during the recent Electoral College voting in several states including Florida…

((ANTI-TRUMP PROTESTOR))

“Vote sanity and stability. No Trump.”

((NARRATOR))

And Wisconsin, where anti-Trump protestors made their presence known.

((ANTI-TRUMP PROTESTOR))

“This is my America! This is my America!”

((NARRATOR))

Trump supporters are urging his opponents to give the new president a chance. Republican Congressman Kevin Brady of Texas.

((REP. KEVIN BRADY, R-TEXAS))

“I think President Obama was divisive. I’m hopeful President-elect Trump in office will continue to reach out with Congress and with different groups across the country listen and see if we can’t pull together as a country. That is my hope.”

((NARRATOR))

But former presidential contender Bernie Sanders is urging Democrats to resist Trump where they can.

((SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, D-VERMONT))

“When we stand together, Donald Trump and nobody, nobody is going to stop us! Let’s go forward together! Thank you all!”

((NARRATOR))

How Trump chooses to deal with the challenge of unifying the country is important, says analyst John Hudak.

((JOHN HUDAK, BROOKINGS INSTITUTION))

“It is incumbent upon him to start building bridges to the nearly 70 million Americans who voted for someone else. That is a real challenge, and it’s not a challenge every president faces, and it will be an important challenge to see how the new president goes about that, if he goes about it at all, in the early months of his administration.”

((NARRATOR))

President George W. Bush faced a similar predicament in 2001 after winning a disputed election victory over Democrat Al Gore.

In his inaugural address, Bush promised to bring the country together.

((PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH))

“Our unity and our union is the serious work of leaders and citizens and every generation. And this is my solemn pledge: I will work to build a single nation of justice and opportunity.”

((NARRATOR))

The public will likely welcome any Trump outreach on unity, says transition expert David Eagles.

((DAVID EAGLES, TRANSITION EXPERT))

“We’ve been a divided country here and obviously the election showed it, it was very close, as expected. But I’m very hopeful. When you look at history in these periods of time, the American public has generally given a halo effect, if you will, on an incoming president to get their job done.”

((NARRATOR))

But any effort to ease the political bitterness from the election could be complicated right from the start by Trump’s promise to repeal and replace President Barack Obama’s signature achievement, his health care law.