Foto e ditës
22 korrik, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Activists burn an effigy of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte depicted as a sea monster, during a protest near congress to coincide with Duterte's state of the nation address in Manila.
A pro-government supporter scuffles with an anti-extradition supporter outside pro-China lawmaker Junius Ho in Tsuen Wan office in Hong Kong, China.
Thousands of Puerto Ricans gather for what was expected to be one of the biggest protests ever seen in the U.S. territory, with irate islanders pledging to drive Gov. Ricardo Rossello from office, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Spain's caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez gives a speech during the parliamentary debate at the Spanish parliament in Madrid, Spain.
