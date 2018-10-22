Lidhje
22 tetor 2018
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
People walk in a field of fireweed, or Kochia scoparia, at the Hitachi Seaside Park in Hitachinaka, Japan.Fireweed is a grass bush that takes on a bright red color in autumn.
Students from St. Andrews University are covered in foam as they take part in the traditional 'Raisin Weekend' in the Lower College Lawn, at St Andrews in Scotland, Britain.
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, receive teddy bears as they greet members of the public in Kingfisher Bay on Fraser Island in Queensland, Australia.
An evening view of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge and its entrances to a cross sea tunnel, off Lantau island in Hong Kong, China, Oct. 21, 2018, before its opening ceremony on Oct. 23.
