US State and Local Elections Could be Early Test of Trump’s Political Influence

Votuesit në shtetin e Virxhinias po votojnë të martën për të zgjedhur një guvernator të ri, në një nga proceset zgjedhore lokale që mund të shërbejë si barometër i vlerësimit që japin amerikanët për Presidentin Donald Trump dhe Partinë Republikane.

Anketat tregojnë në shumicën e rasteve një garë të fortë mes republikanit Ed Gillespie dhe demokratit, aktualisht zëvendës guvernator i Virxhinias, Ralph Northam. Virxhinia njihet si shtet fushëbetejë, që voton herë për kandidatin republikan, herë atë demokrat.

Në Nju Xhërsi, guvernatori Chris Christie, i cili ka pësuar rënie shumë të madhe madhe në popullaritet, do t'ia lërë vendin njërit prej dy kandidatëve: Zëvendës Guvernatores Kim Guadagno, ose demokratit Phil Murphy, që gëzon epërsi në anketa.

Votimet e së martës kanë rëndësi për të matur pulsin e votuesve, ndërsa republikanët dhe demokratët përpiqen të hartojnë strategjitë për zgjedhjet e 2018 për Kongres

Presidenti Trump ka shprehur mbështetje entuziaste për kandidatin Gillespie, megjithëse vetë kandidati është përpjekur të distancohet nga presidenti.

Presidenti Trump, i cili po zhvillon një turne në pesë vende aziatike, postoi një numër komentesh në Twitter në mbështetje të Gillespiet. Filli who is on a 12-day five nation trip to Asia, vouched for Gillespie in a series of tweets Tuesday. He started with attacks on Gillespie’s opponent and said Gillespie would neutralize MS-13, an international crime gang.

"Ralph Northam will allow crime to be rampant in Virginia. He’s weak on crime, weak on our GREAT VETS, Anti-Second Amendment...."

Virginia’s bitterly fought governor’s race has been more racially charged than past contests in recent memory. Gillespie has tried to endear himself to Trump’s supporters with political advertisements on immigration and Confederate statues.

Northam has attempted to link Gillespie with the white supremacists who rallied in Charlottesville, Virginia this summer in support of Confederate monuments.

In New Jersey, Murphy, who served as President Barack Obama’s ambassador to Germany, has vowed to limit Trump’s influence in the state. Murphy has touted a liberal agenda that includes raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, increasing taxes on millionaires, boosting funding schools and legalizing marijuana.

Guadagno has tried to distance herself from Trump and Christie, a challenging task since she served as Christie’s top deputy for eight years. Guadagno has campaigned on cutting the state’s property taxes and ending “sanctuary cities,” which limit cooperation with the federal government to enforce immigration laws.

In local races, polls suggest Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio in New York and Marty Walsh in Boston will easily win re-election. Mayors will also be chosen in Atlanta, Georgia, Charlotte, North Carolina, Detroit, Michigan and Seattle, Washington.

In Utah, Republican John Curtis, a fervent Trump supporter, is expected to win the congressional seat vacated by John Chaffetz.