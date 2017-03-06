6 mars 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Shih më tepër
1
A man looks at an approaching storm in Nice, southeastern France.
2
A stork chases away another stork from its nest in Biebesheim, south of Frankfurt, Germany.
3
An Indian laborer sifts colored powder, known as 'gulal', to be used during the forthcoming spring festival of Holi, inside a factory at Fulbari village on the outskirts of Siliguri.
4
Chamberlain of the City of London Peter Kane presents British Professor Stephen Hawking the Honorary Freedom of the City of London in recognition of his outstanding contribution to theoretical physics and cosmology, during a ceremony at the Guildhall.