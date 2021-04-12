Tenesi: 1 i vdekur, një polic i plagos në një incident me armë zjarri

Një person ka mbetur i vdekur në një shkollë të mesme në Noksvill të shtetit Tenesi pas një incidenti me armë zjarri që la të pagosur edhe një polic, kur forcat e rendit reaguan për të vënë nën kontroll situatën.

Incidenti që u regjistrua pas orës 15 në shkollën Austin-East të hënën, ishte episodi më i fundit në një seri masakrash me armë zjarri që janë regjistruar në SHBA gjatë javëve të fundit.

Policia e Noksvillit njoftoi se mjekët thonë se polici i plagosur pritet të mbijetojë.

“Ai është i vetëdijshëm dhe me humor të mirë. E falenderova që kishte vënë jetën në rrezik për të mbrojtur nxënësit dhe personelin e shkollës. Më tha se më mirë të lëndohet ai se të tjerë,” tha për kanalin CBS News kryebashkiakja e Noksvillit, Indya Kincannon.

Hetuesit nuk kanë bërë publik identitetin e të dyshuarit apo të viktimës që humbi jetën, por thanë se të dy ishin meshkuj. Nuk është e qartë nëse viktima ishte nxënës i shkollës.

"Bazuar në hetimet paraprake, Departamenti Policor i Noksvillit shkoi në shkollën e mesme Austin-East pasi mori njoftimin se një i dyshuar mashkull ishte i armatosur në mjediset e shkollës,” tha departamenti policor përmes një postimi në Facebook.

"Kur policët iu afruan të dyshuarit, pati shkëmbim zjarri. Një polic u qëllua të paktën me një plumb dhe u dërgua në qendrën mjekësore të Universitetit Tenesi me plagë që nuk mendohet se përbëjnë rrezik për jetën. Një mashkull u deklarua i vdekur në skenën e ngjarjes, ndërsa një tjetër është ndaluar ndërsa vazhdojnë hetimet”.

Fillimisht policia kishte njoftuar se kishte “disa viktima” nga sulmi.

"Ndërtesa e shkollës është nën kontrollin e autoriteteve dhe nxënësit që nuk ishin të përfshirë në këtë incident janë kthyer pranë familjeve,” tha shefi i departamentit të arsimit për qytetin Noksvill, Bob Thomas.

Policia kishte caktuar në fushën e bejsbollit të shkollës një pikë takimi për prindërit dhe nxënësit që dilnin nga shkolla.

Në incidente të tjera javët e fundit, një person mbeti i vrarë dhe gjashtë të tjerë u plagosën në një fabrikë mobiljesh në Teksas kur një individ i armatosur filloi të qëllonte para se të arrestohej.

Ndër raste të tjera të vrasjeve në masë: tetë vetë mbetën të vrarë në një sallon masazhesh në Atlanta të Xhorxhias; 10 vetë gjetën vdekjen në një dyqan ushqimesh në Boulder të Kolorados; katër vetë, ndër ta një djalë 9-vjeçar, humbën jetën kur një individ i armatosur hapi zjarr në një zyrë të shitjes së pasurive të patundshme në Orinxh të Kalifornisë.



One person was killed at a Knoxville, Tennessee high school on Monday and a police officer was wounded when police confronted an armed suspect.

The shooting, which unfolded at about 3:15 p.m. local time at Austin-East Magnet School on the east side of Knoxville was the latest episode of gun violence in the United States since mid-March.

Knoxville police said the officer struck by gunfire was expected to survive.

"He is conscious and in good spirts. ... He's going to be OK. I thanked him for putting his life on the line to protect sutdents and staff at the school. He said he'd rather be hurt than anybody else," Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon told CBS News.

Investigators did not immediately identify the suspect or slain victim except to say that they were both male. It was not immediately clear if either victim attended Austin-East Magnet School.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, Knoxville Police Department officers responded to Austin-East Magnet High School on the report of a male subject who was possibly armed in the school," the police department said on Facebook.

"Upon approach of the subject, shots were fired. A KPD officer was struck at least one time and transported to the (University of Tennessee) Medical Center with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening. One male was pronounced deceased at the scene, while another was detained for further investigation."

The police department had initially reported "multiple gunshot victims" in the attack.

"Knox County Schools is responding to a shooting that occurred this afternoon at Austin-East Magnet High School. We are gathering information about this tragic situation and will provide additional information as soon as possible," Knoxville schools superintendent Bob Thomas said on Twitter.

"The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families," Thomas said.

Agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms were en route to the scene to assist other law enforcement agencies, the bureau's Nashville office said on Twitter.

Police established a reunification site for families of the students at the baseball field behind the high school.

One mother who had been separated from her daughter was waiting elsewhere near the school and was relieved to receive a text message from her that she was safe.

In other shootings since mid-March, a man opened fire at the cabinet-making plant in Texas where he worked last week, killing one person and wounding six others before he was arrested.

Eight people were slain at Atlanta-area spas, 10 people at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, and four people, including a 9-year-old boy at a real estate office in Orange, California.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb Additional reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta, Peter Szekely in New York and Daniel Trotta in Vista, California Editing by Grant McCool)

