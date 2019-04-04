Lidhje

4 Prill, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Kashmiri Muslims pray as the head priest displays a relic at the Hazratbal shrine on the occasion of Mehraj-u-Alam, believed to mark the ascension of Prophet Muhammad to heaven, in Srinagar Indian-controlled Kashmir.
A car make its way next to a freshly snow-covered landscape field near Sottens, western Switzerland.
Indian laborers carry clay bricks to a brick kiln in Farakka, in the Indian state of West Bengal, April 3, 2019.
Diane Cohen, 64, who was forced to leave her home when the Kilauea Volcano erupted and covered it with lava last summer, plants a coconut tree on her property in Kapoho, in Hawaii.
