Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
9 prill 2019
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Algerian security forces use a water canon to disperse students taking part in an anti-government demonstration in the capital Algiers.
2
Indonesian soldiers take part in a handling riots practice ahead of the elections at their military home base in Banda Aceh, Aceh province.
3
Colombian congressmen attend a plenary session on the government's lodging of objections to the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) at the National Congress in Bogota, April 8, 2019.
4
Members of Misrata forces, under the protection of Tripoli's forces, prepare to go to the front line in Tripoli, Libya.
9 prill 2019
