14 gusht, 2018

2 The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy. A 50-meter-high section of the bridge, including a tower that anchored several supports, crashed down with as many as 35 vehicles driving on it onto the roofs of warehouses and other buildings, plunging huge slabs of reinforced concrete into a riverbed. At least 35 probably died, Italy’s ANSA news agency said citing fire brigade sources, while the official body count remained at about 20.