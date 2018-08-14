Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
14 gusht, 2018
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Shih më tepër
1
A woman takes a picture of a statue of a child wearing what appears to be a hazardous material suit in Fukushima, Japan.
2
The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy. A 50-meter-high section of the bridge, including a tower that anchored several supports, crashed down with as many as 35 vehicles driving on it onto the roofs of warehouses and other buildings, plunging huge slabs of reinforced concrete into a riverbed. At least 35 probably died, Italy’s ANSA news agency said citing fire brigade sources, while the official body count remained at about 20.
3
A newly born endangered Silvery Gibbon baby is held by its mother Alangalang at Prague Zoo, Czech Republic.
4
Men exercise in a public gym as the sun sets at the Victoria beach in Cadiz, Spain, Aug. 13, 2018.
Ngarko më shumë
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG