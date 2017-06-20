Lidhje

Gjuhët
Foto e ditës

June 20, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Shih më tepër
Children take part in a children's martial arts competition in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China Ju.
1

Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, left, smiles as she travels with Prince William, right and Prince Edward, in a open carriage to the parade ring on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting in Ascot, England.
2

Villagers drag a pig onto a dragon boat during the Dragon Canoe Festival, which is one of the most important festivals celebrated by the Miao ethnic minority, in Taijiang county, Guizhou province, China.
3

A poppy flower blossoms in an oat field in Egelsbach, near Frankfurt, Germany.
4

