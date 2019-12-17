Lidhje

Foto e ditës

17 dhjetor 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Orangutan Bon Bon looks out from inside a cage after arriving from Bali, at the Kualanamu airport in Deli Serdang in North Sumatra, Indonesia.
People enjoy the holiday season lights in downtown Bangkok.
A woman reacts as tear gas is sprayed right into her face during a demonstration in Nantes, France.
A soldier holds the Brazilian flag during the flag-raising ceremony at the Alvorada Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil.
