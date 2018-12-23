Lidhje
23 dhjetor, 2018
3 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Debris littered a property badly damaged by a tsunami in Carita, Indonesia. The tsunami struck after the eruption of a volcano around Sunda Strait during a busy holiday weekend, killing more than 200 people, sweeping away hotels, hundreds of houses and people attending a beach concert.
2
A man reacts after identifying his relative among the bodies of tsunami victims in Carita, Indonesia.
3
Indian brides sit together for a group photograph during a mass wedding in Surat.
4
People wearing Santa Claus costumes sail along Venice's Grand Canal aboard traditional Venetians boats, Italy.
23 dhjetor, 2018
