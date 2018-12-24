Lidhje

24 dhjetor 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
South Korean volunteers in Santa Claus outfits throw Santa hats during a ceremony before the delivery of Christmas gifts in Seoul.
People dressed as Father Frost and Snow Maiden take part in a march on Christmas Eve in center of Minsk, Belarus.
A view shows the dome of the Assyrian church facing a mosque minaret at Manger Square where the Church of the Nativity is located, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Policemen check inside Ignatius Church ahead of Christmas celebration in Cimahi, West Java province, Indonesia, in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
