Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
26 dhjetor, 2018
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Iraqi youths dressed in Father Christmas suits walk through the streets of the old city of Mosul to distribute gifts to the children.
2
Workers covered with gunpowder make fireworks for New Year celebrations in Bocaue, Bulacan, north of Manila, Philippines.
3
South and North Korean government officials connect northern and southern railroad tracks during a groundbreaking ceremony at Panmun Station in Kaesong, North Korea.
4
Claudia Maquin, mother of Jakelin Caal, a 7-year-old girl who handed herself in to U.S. border agents earlier this month and died after developing a high fever while in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, reacts during her daughter's funeral at her home village of San Antonio Secortez, in Guatemala, Dec. 25, 2018.
Ngarko më shumë
26 dhjetor, 2018
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG