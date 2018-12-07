7 dhjetor 2018

Lidhje

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is embraced by German Chancellor Angela Merkel after being elected as the party leader during the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party congress in Hamburg, Germany. Merkel was not running for another term.
A French flag and a yellow vest are seen at a roundabout occupied by &#39;yellow vests&#39; protesters in Roppenheim, France.
High school students demonstrate in front of riot police in Lyon, France, to protest against the different education reforms including the overhauls and stricter university entrance requirements.
Protestors hold petrol bombs during a demonstration in Athens on Dec. 6, 2018 to commemorate the 10th anniversary of fatal shooting of a teenager which sparked major riots in Greece in 2008.
