Foto e ditës

31 janar, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
People walk by trees covered with ice from the mist of the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada.
Malaysia&#39;s new King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah attend a welcoming ceremony at the Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur.
Indian boys perform Mallakhamba, a traditional Indian gymnastic sport on a vertical wooden pole, at a school in Ahmadabad.
A harbor light is covered with snow and ice on the Lake Michigan at 39th Street Harbor, Jan. 30, 2019, in Chicago, Illinois.
