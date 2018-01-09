Lidhje

January 9, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Devotees flock as a carriage bearing an image of Black Nazarene makes its way through the Jones bridge in Manila, Philippines.

Teenager Luc makes a backflip on skis in the small resort of Zinal, Swiss Alps, after the access road which was cut by heavy snowfall reopened.

A child sits inside a bus on its way to a boarding school on the opening day of the new school term in Mbare township, Harare, Zimbabwe.

Japanese grand sumo champion Yokozuna Kisenosato performs the New Year's ring-entering rite at the annual celebration for the New Year at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo.

