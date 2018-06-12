Lidhje
12 qershor 2018
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during the signing of a document after their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore.
Police officers stand on a street near the site of an ongoing hostage taking in central Paris, France.
Washington Capitals NHL hockey team fans cheer during a victory parade and rally at the National Mall in Washington.
Muslim women pray in front of the Dome of the Rock, on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, during Laylat al-Qadr in Jerusalem's Old City June 11, 2018.
