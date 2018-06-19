Lidhje

19 qershor 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Indian students from Anjuman-E-Islam school participate in a Yoga rehearsal ahead of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad.
People perform yoga during a practice session ahead of International Yoga Day, in Chandigarh, India.
A boy looks at the cover pictures of some recent DVDs' at a movie shop in Kibera, the largest slum in the city of Nairobi.
Pakistani residents inspect a three wheeler water bike standing over a dry portion of the Rawal dam in Islamabad.
