Foto e ditës
2 qershor 2018
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
The Italian Air Force aerobatic unit Frecce Tricolori (Tricolor Arrows) prepares to spread smoke with the colors of the Italian flag prior the Moto GP Grand Prix at the Mugello race track.
2
Relatives and friends of Claudia Gomez, a 19-year old Guatemalan immigrant who was shot by a U.S. Border Patrol officer, take part in her funeral procession towards a cemetery in San Juan Ostuncalco, Guatemala, June 2, 2018.
3
Thirteen times Dakar Winner Stephane Peterhansel of France during a showrun at the Erzberg Rodeo Hare Scramble in Eisenerz, Austria.
4
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, London's Mayor Sadiq Khan, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick and Home Secretary Sajid Javid hold wreaths during commemorations of the first anniversary of the attack on London Bridge, in London.
