Lidhje

Gjuhët
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

25 qershor 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Shih më tepër
A British Airways Boeing 747 is about to land at Heathrow airport in London.
1 A British Airways Boeing 747 is about to land at Heathrow airport in London.
Fans of Uruguay&#39;s soccer team celebrate their team&#39;s 3-0 victory over Russia, after watching the Russia 2018 World Cup match via live broadcast in downtown Montevideo, Uruguay.
2 Fans of Uruguay's soccer team celebrate their team's 3-0 victory over Russia, after watching the Russia 2018 World Cup match via live broadcast in downtown Montevideo, Uruguay.
This photo released on June 24, 2018, by the Libyan Coast Guard shows migrants on a ship intercepted offshore near the town of Gohneima, east of the capital, Tripoli.
3 This photo released on June 24, 2018, by the Libyan Coast Guard shows migrants on a ship intercepted offshore near the town of Gohneima, east of the capital, Tripoli.
An Iranian fan poses outside the Mordovia Arena prior to the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and Portugal in Saransk.
4 An Iranian fan poses outside the Mordovia Arena prior to the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and Portugal in Saransk.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG