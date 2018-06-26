Lidhje
26 qershor 2018
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Brian Idowu of Nigeria (left) and Argentina's Lionel Messi fight for the ball during the group D match between Argentina and Nigeria, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium.
Britain's Prince William visits the Yad Vashem's Hall of Remembrance in Jerusalem, Israel.
Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) translocation team members assist to load a black male rhinoceros into a crate in Nairobi National Park.
Indian chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, 12, celebrates upon arrival back to his school in Chennai after becoming the world's second youngest chess grandmaster ever.
