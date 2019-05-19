Lidhje
19 maj 2019
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Visitors release paper lanterns to celebrate Vesak Day at the Borobudur temple in Magelang, Central Java province, Indonesia.
2
A Sadhu (Hindu holy man) show his ink-marked finger after casting his vote in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh state during the 7th and final phase of India's general election.
3
A boy lights candles during the Visak Bochea Buddhist celebration at a pagoda in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, May 18, 2019. Buddhists commemorate the birth of Buddha, his attaining enlightenment and death on the day of the full moon, which falls on May 18 this year.
4
A cyclist wearing a costume of a cartoon character rides during the Cycling Festival in Moscow, Russia.
19 maj 2019
